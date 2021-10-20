Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Mcdavid Stilwell Sells 3,507 Shares of Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CHRS opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.