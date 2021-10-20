Colrain Capital LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Colrain Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 2.1% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,398,277. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. 111,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,851. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

