Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Up 30.2% in September

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

COLB opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $426,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 13.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 62,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

