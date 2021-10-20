Columbus McKinnon Co. (CMCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 15th

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 224.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Columbus McKinnon worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.