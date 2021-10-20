Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,194 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 192.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

