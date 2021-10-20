Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,803,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

