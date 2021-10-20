Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000.

TNA stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $108.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.89.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

