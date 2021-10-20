Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $413,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Century Communities by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

