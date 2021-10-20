Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GMS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in GMS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GMS by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GMS. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

GMS stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.