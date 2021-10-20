Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,277 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlas by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Atlas by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $8,486,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Atlas by 759.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 563,449 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

