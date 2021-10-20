Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Community Health Systems worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after buying an additional 369,333 shares during the period.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

