Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of ED stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

