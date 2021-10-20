ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Up 14.5%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price shot up 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.09. 1,632,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 33,406,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

WISH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $87,420.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $176,324.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,483 shares in the company, valued at $162,322.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,221,060 shares of company stock valued at $8,115,700 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 707.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $2,284,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

