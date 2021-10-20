Contrasting Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) & Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences $4.39 billion 16.34 $823.40 million $1.86 61.83 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -3.80

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edwards Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences 0 6 12 0 2.67 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus target price of $118.44, suggesting a potential upside of 2.99%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences 29.69% 29.73% 19.10% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41%

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques. The Surgical Structural Heart portfolio includes tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical replacement or repair of a patient’s heart valve. The Critical Care portfolio products through hemodynamic monitoring system measures a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.