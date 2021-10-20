Contrasting Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Proterra and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 2 1 0 2.33 Fisker 1 3 8 0 2.58

Proterra currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.29%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $23.92, indicating a potential upside of 63.25%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Proterra.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proterra and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -36.63

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A Fisker N/A -12.92% -10.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

