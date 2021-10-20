Contrasting Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) & Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mazda Motor and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Proterra 0 2 1 0 2.33

Proterra has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.29%. Given Proterra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mazda Motor and Proterra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.21 -$297.52 million ($0.04) -113.75 Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Proterra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mazda Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Mazda Motor and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 1.41% 4.62% 1.77% Proterra N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Mazda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats Proterra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

