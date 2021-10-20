Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 78,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 614,613 shares.The stock last traded at $19.90 and had previously closed at $19.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.74.

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

