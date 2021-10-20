Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $684,517.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00067225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00100829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,546.20 or 0.99860357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.91 or 0.06122380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00021176 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

