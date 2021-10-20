Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $18.96

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $19.64. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

