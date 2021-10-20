Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.82. 17,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 501,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLB. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,343,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

