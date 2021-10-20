Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,880 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

