Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Short Interest Down 22.3% in September

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth $9,563,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth $181,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Covanta by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Covanta by 93,454.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

NYSE:CVA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. 10,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,340. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

