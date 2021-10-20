Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Update

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 346,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

CVLG opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.98 million, a PE ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.76. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $256.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.