Cowen Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $200.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.53.

NET opened at $172.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $182.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.19 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 727,020 shares of company stock worth $92,322,728. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

