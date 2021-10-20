Cowen Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $300.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price raised by Cowen from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $291.11 on Monday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $298.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.29. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 232.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

