Cowen Initiates Coverage on Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.38% from the company’s previous close.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.