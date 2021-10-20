CRDT (CRDT) Reaches Market Cap of $32,367.62

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $32,367.62 and approximately $858,045.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CRDT has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00195104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00094190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT (CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

