Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,789. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

