Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,789. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.87.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
