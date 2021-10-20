Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.