Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $9.89 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.26.
Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 696.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 83,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
