Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $9.89 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 696.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 83,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

