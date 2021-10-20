Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

HVRRY stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $90.02. 2,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

