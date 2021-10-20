Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 375.60 ($4.91) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 398.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 716.63. The firm has a market cap of £965.00 million and a PE ratio of 16.35. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

