Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $36,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,528,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $33,385,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.34. 3,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $99.37.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

