Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 210,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,705. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.