Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $54.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 204.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,407 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $54,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 77.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 30.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $299.01. 2,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.89.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

