Critical Analysis: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Finward Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.62 $20.32 million $2.09 9.90 Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.09 $16.60 million N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Guaranty Bancshares and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.66%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 18.04% 12.63% 0.88% Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Finward Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

