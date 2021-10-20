Critical Comparison: Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) vs. Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Intapp and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intapp N/A N/A N/A Intellicheck -3.77% -5.20% -4.64%

This table compares Intapp and Intellicheck’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intapp $214.63 million 7.39 -$46.76 million ($1.23) -21.19 Intellicheck $10.73 million 15.33 $560,000.00 ($0.01) -878.00

Intellicheck has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intapp. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intapp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Intapp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.2% of Intapp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intapp and Intellicheck, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intapp 0 0 10 0 3.00 Intellicheck 0 0 4 0 3.00

Intapp currently has a consensus price target of $42.60, suggesting a potential upside of 63.47%. Intellicheck has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.61%. Given Intapp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intapp is more favorable than Intellicheck.

Summary

Intapp beats Intellicheck on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

