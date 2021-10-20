Critical Contrast: Aadi Bioscience (AADI) & Its Competitors

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ: AADI) is one of 890 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aadi Bioscience to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience N/A -42.00% -39.88% Aadi Bioscience Competitors -3,706.10% -116.26% -26.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million -$4.32 million -18.25 Aadi Bioscience Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -2.10

Aadi Bioscience’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aadi Bioscience. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aadi Bioscience and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience Competitors 5131 18858 40859 786 2.57

Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.37%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.72%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aadi Bioscience beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

