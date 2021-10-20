Crocs (CROX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Crocs has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $142.40 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

