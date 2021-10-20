Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Down 4.4%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $136.03 and last traded at $136.17. Approximately 53,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,353,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Crocs by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Crocs by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

