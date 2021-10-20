Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COIHY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $62.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. Croda International has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.87.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

