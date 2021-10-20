CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,251 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of CrowdStrike worth $201,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,805 shares of company stock valued at $84,826,158 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $282.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.18 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

