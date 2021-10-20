Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Increases Dividend to $1.47 Per Share

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33.

Crown Castle International has increased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Crown Castle International has a dividend payout ratio of 201.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.00. 2,362,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.