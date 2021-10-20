Crust (CRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001151 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.00144159 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006220 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00593639 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

