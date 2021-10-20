CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. 14,038,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,169,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

