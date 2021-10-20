CTS (CTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTS shares. Cowen downgraded CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

