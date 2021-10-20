CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.69 million.CURO Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Shares of CURO opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. On average, analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,978.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

