CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Update

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,874.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

UAN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $865.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.04. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $87.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

