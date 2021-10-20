David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $14,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David A. Dye also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $13,848.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $525.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 80,104 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.