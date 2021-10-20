Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading Up 9% This Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $126,962.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00196124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00093735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

